Man kills spouse, sister-in-law

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :A man shot dead his wife and sister-in-law over a domestic dispute here in the area of Rodala road police station during Sehar time on Friday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that one, Naeem, resident of chak 273, had two marriages and both wives were living with him.

The family had an altercation on some domestic issue and the accused opened fire, killing his wife Kanwal (33) and 18-year-old Sawaira, sister of his second wife.

The police took both bodies into its custody and started investigation. A team was conducting raids to arrest the accused who had escaped from the scene.