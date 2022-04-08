UrduPoint.com

Man Kills Spouse, Sister-in-law

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Man kills spouse, sister-in-law

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :A man shot dead his wife and sister-in-law over a domestic dispute here in the area of Rodala road police station during Sehar time on Friday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that one, Naeem, resident of chak 273, had two marriages and both wives were living with him.

The family had an altercation on some domestic issue and the accused opened fire, killing his wife Kanwal (33) and 18-year-old Sawaira, sister of his second wife.

The police took both bodies into its custody and started investigation. A team was conducting raids to arrest the accused who had escaped from the scene.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Police Station Road Wife Man Rescue 1122 Family From

Recent Stories

All eyes on PM speech today after SC verdict on NA ..

All eyes on PM speech today after SC verdict on NA Speaker’s ruling

1 hour ago
 SC declares ruling of deputy speaker as unconstitu ..

SC declares ruling of deputy speaker as unconstitutional, orders restoration of ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th April 2022

4 hours ago
 Sweden Stands Ready to 'Further Isolate' Russia - ..

Sweden Stands Ready to 'Further Isolate' Russia - Prime Minister

13 hours ago
 Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healt ..

Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healthy life

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.