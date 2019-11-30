UrduPoint.com
Man Kills Step-brother Over Domestic Dispute

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 01:32 PM

A man killed his step-brother after throwing petrol on him over domestic dispute in Pishin district of Baluchistan

Pishin (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th November, 2019) A man killed his step-brother after throwing petrol on him over domestic dispute in Pishin district of Baluchistan.According to media reports, the suspect identified as Muhammad Saleh threw petrol on his step-brother, Dost Muhammad over domestic dispute when he was sleeping .

Dost Muhammad sustained serious injuries after petrol went into his throat and face.He was rushed to nearby civil hospital Pishin for first aid but he couldn't survive and died.Levies have detained the suspect Muhammad Saleh.

