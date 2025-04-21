Man kills step daughter

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) A man on Monday killed his step daughter after exchanging harsh words under jurisdiction Saddar Police Station, Vehari.

The police spokesman said a man namely Latif murdered his step daughter identified as Sofia Bibi by opening indiscriminate firing near Ada Pir Mureed area and fled away from the scene successfully.

The body had been shifted to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ), Vehari for legal formalities, he added.

The police registered a case against the accused and started prob.

APP/aaj/378