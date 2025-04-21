Man Kills Step Daughter
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 02:10 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) A man on Monday killed his step daughter after exchanging harsh words under jurisdiction Saddar Police Station, Vehari.
The police spokesman said a man namely Latif murdered his step daughter identified as Sofia Bibi by opening indiscriminate firing near Ada Pir Mureed area and fled away from the scene successfully.
The body had been shifted to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ), Vehari for legal formalities, he added.
The police registered a case against the accused and started prob.
APP/aaj/378
Recent Stories
Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad responds to 102 emergencies in a week4 minutes ago
-
Missing girl found dead in under-construction house4 minutes ago
-
Bilawal pays tributes to Allama Iqbal on death anniversary4 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 1,200 litres fake drinks, imposes fine on bakery in Taxila4 minutes ago
-
Man kills step daughter4 minutes ago
-
Rs 15 billion for wheat farmers hailed5 minutes ago
-
NA invites applications for Summer 2025 Internship Program5 minutes ago
-
Special week- long cleanliness drive launched15 minutes ago
-
Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women16 minutes ago
-
Punjab reaffirms commitment to end polio25 minutes ago
-
Iqbal’s philosophy beacon for youth: Gilani44 minutes ago
-
CM Murad launches week-long polio eradication campaign44 minutes ago