Man kills step-daughter

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) A man shot dead his step-daughter over a domestic dispute in suburban area

of Pir Murad.

According to the police, the accused, Latif, opened firing on Sofia Bibi who

succumbed to her injuries after the incident.

On information, Sadar police station reached the scene,

collected evidence, and started investigation.

The body was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for a postmortem.

The police registered a case and launched a search operation to arrest

the accused.