Man Kills Step Mother, Step Brother Over Land Dispute

Published January 12, 2022



BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :A man shot his step mother and brother to death while injuring his father over land dispute here at Mosa Khokhraan in the jurisdiction of Fateh Shah Police on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Khizer Hayat had a land dispute with his father named Dost Muhammad, step mother Shamaa Bibi and step brother Azher.

On the day of incident after exchange of heat wordings among them, the accused opened fire at them and shot his step mother and step brother to death on the spot while father got serious injuries. The accused managed to escape from the spot. Rescue 1122 along with police reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Burewala for necessary legal formalities.

Police also have started investigations into the incident and have registered the case against the accused .

