Man Kills Stepmother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Man kills stepmother

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) A man allegedly gunned down his stepmother over a domestic dispute in Kahror Pacca area, on Sunday.

According to Rescue officials, the incident took place in Kotla Dilbar town. The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Samina, wife of Aslam, a resident of Basti Makhdoom Hassan Kahror Pacca.

The police launched a legal action after taking the body into its custody.

