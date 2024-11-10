Man Kills Stepmother
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) A man allegedly gunned down his stepmother over a domestic dispute in Kahror Pacca area, on Sunday.
According to Rescue officials, the incident took place in Kotla Dilbar town. The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Samina, wife of Aslam, a resident of Basti Makhdoom Hassan Kahror Pacca.
The police launched a legal action after taking the body into its custody.
