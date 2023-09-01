Man kills teenage brother

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :A man killed his teenage brother over a minor issue here on Friday.

According to police, Zain quarreled with his younger brother Shamoon over some domestic issue. Zain got infuriated and attacked Shamoon, 15, with a sharp-edged weapon at Rani Chowk, Rasool Park, Madina Town.

Consequently, Shamoon suffered critical injuries and died at hospital during treatment.

Police have registered a case on the report of Javed, their father.