Man Kills Teenage Brother
Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2023 | 04:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :A man killed his teenage brother over a minor issue here on Friday.
According to police, Zain quarreled with his younger brother Shamoon over some domestic issue. Zain got infuriated and attacked Shamoon, 15, with a sharp-edged weapon at Rani Chowk, Rasool Park, Madina Town.
Consequently, Shamoon suffered critical injuries and died at hospital during treatment.
Police have registered a case on the report of Javed, their father.