Open Menu

Man Kills Teenage Brother

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Man kills teenage brother

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :A man killed his teenage brother over a minor issue here on Friday.

According to police, Zain quarreled with his younger brother Shamoon over some domestic issue. Zain got infuriated and attacked Shamoon, 15, with a sharp-edged weapon at Rani Chowk, Rasool Park, Madina Town.

Consequently, Shamoon suffered critical injuries and died at hospital during treatment.

Police have registered a case on the report of Javed, their father.

Related Topics

Police Died Man Weapon

Recent Stories

Sugar increasingly unaffordable for masses as per ..

Sugar increasingly unaffordable for masses as per kg price surges to Rs180

6 minutes ago
 LHC orders NAB to immediately release Chaudhary Pe ..

LHC orders NAB to immediately release Chaudhary Pervez Elahi

16 minutes ago
 Conducting free, fair elections responsibility of ..

Conducting free, fair elections responsibility of ECP: CEC

1 hour ago
 Noor Bukhari offers support, spiritual guidance to ..

Noor Bukhari offers support, spiritual guidance to Mahira Khan amid depression s ..

1 hour ago
 Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives ..

Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affai ..

OIC Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs Received the Consul General ..

3 hours ago
Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilatera ..

Royal Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conduct Bilateral Exercise

3 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Compa ..

Infinix Unveils HOT 30: Your Ultimate Gaming Companion, Now Available Nationwide

3 hours ago
 CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

CHOOSE HOPE – CHOOSE PAYPAK!

3 hours ago
 Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 ..

Busy international women's cricket season 2023-24 begins today

3 hours ago
 DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders ..

DHCC brings together more than 100 delivery riders for action-packed sports day

4 hours ago
 ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Ce ..

ADNEC Group launches charter flights to Europe, Central Asia to attract tourists ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan