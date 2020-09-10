UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Kills Three Family Members Over Domestic Dispute

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 05:29 PM

Man kills three family members over domestic dispute

A mentally-ill person on Thursday killed three members of his family and injuring his father over a domestic dispute in Shang area of the Bisham Police Station

SHANGLA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :A mentally-ill person on Thursday killed three members of his family and injuring his father over a domestic dispute in Shang area of the Bisham Police Station.

According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police Bisham Habib Shah, the accused Sabir Hussain after the exchange of harsh words in the morning, opened fire killing his his wife, brother and brother's wife died on the spot while his father, who sustained injuries, was admitted to a hospital.

The police arrested the accused and registered a case against him.

Related Topics

Fire Police Exchange Police Station Died Wife Family

Recent Stories

Sarfraz Ahmad responses to criticism over refusal ..

4 minutes ago

Indian fintech, healthtech scale-ups join first-ev ..

15 minutes ago

OIC Signs MoU with Al-Imam Mohamed Bin Saud Univer ..

23 minutes ago

Uzbek Deputy PM calls on Army Chief

32 minutes ago

Atiqa Odho extends support to Nauman Ijaz

39 minutes ago

Commissioner express anger over poor sanitation co ..

14 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.