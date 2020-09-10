Man kills three family members over domestic dispute

A mentally-ill person on Thursday killed three members of his family and injuring his father over a domestic dispute in Shang area of the Bisham Police Station

SHANGLA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :A mentally-ill person on Thursday killed three members of his family and injuring his father over a domestic dispute in Shang area of the Bisham Police Station.

According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police Bisham Habib Shah, the accused Sabir Hussain after the exchange of harsh words in the morning, opened fire killing his his wife, brother and brother's wife died on the spot while his father, who sustained injuries, was admitted to a hospital.

The police arrested the accused and registered a case against him.