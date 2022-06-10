UrduPoint.com

Man Kills Two Brothers Over Property Dispute

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2022 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :A man shot dead his two brothers over a property dispute at Mohni Road, here on Friday.

Police said that a property dispute was running among the brothers. On Friday, they exchanged hot words again and accused Mukhtar opened fire on his elder brothers.

As a result, Sarfraz (60) and Altaf (65) received bullet injuries and died on-the-spot.

On receiving information, SP City Akhlaqullah Tarar, along with a police team, reached the spot and reviewed the double murder incident.

Police and forensic teams collected evidence. The police took the bodies into custody and removed those to city morgue for autopsy. Further investigation was under way.

