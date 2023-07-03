Open Menu

Man Kills Two Daughters

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Man kills two daughters

KASUR, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :A man shot dead his two daughters over an issue near here on Monday.

Police said the accused, Saaed, gunned down his daughters- Alisha and Nadia- over suspect of character in Havali Nathu Wala village in Sadar Police limits.

On information, police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the District Headquarters Hospital while the accused fled away.

Meanwhile, police arrested four members of Shoaib dacoit gang involved invarious cases and recovered one million rupees,a motorcycle and weapons.

Related Topics

Dead Police Man Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host Abu Dhabi International Hunting ..

Abu Dhabi to host Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition on 2 ..

6 minutes ago
 WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter He ..

WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter Hellyer

1 hour ago
 Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading ..

Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading peace and tolerance

2 hours ago
 Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi bac ..

Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi back to PML-Q

5 hours ago
 Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allega ..

Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allegations

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2023

6 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Na ..

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Nabhani Kings unveiled

14 hours ago
 UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

17 hours ago
 ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation an ..

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of dete ..

21 hours ago
 Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates ..

Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates via Yates

21 hours ago
 France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for Purebred Arabian Horses o ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan