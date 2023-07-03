Man kills two daughters

KASUR, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :A man shot dead his two daughters over an issue near here on Monday.

Police said the accused, Saaed, gunned down his daughters- Alisha and Nadia- over suspect of character in Havali Nathu Wala village in Sadar Police limits.

On information, police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the District Headquarters Hospital while the accused fled away.

Meanwhile, police arrested four members of Shoaib dacoit gang involved invarious cases and recovered one million rupees,a motorcycle and weapons.