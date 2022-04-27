Man kills two female cousins by hatchet

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :A man allegedly killed his two female cousins and injured a minor girl after he attacked them with a hatchet over a domestic dispute in Kohna area of Khanewal on Wednesday.

Accused Omar Hayat attacked Allah Rakhi (35), Sana (17) and a five year old minor girl Humaira.

Allah Rakhi died on the spot while teenaged Sana died later. Minor girl Humaira was undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital.

Taking notice of the double murder case, DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas ordered police to arrest the accused, police sources said.