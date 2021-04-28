UrduPoint.com
Man Kills Two Younger Brothers Over Trees Distribution

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Man kills two younger brothers over trees distribution

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) ::A man shot dead his two younger brothers over a petty issue of sharing out some trees in Moza Hamlat in the vicinity of Topi police station here on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said,two brothers namely Wilayat Khan (44) and Imroz Khan (42) were present in their fields in Zakowand area when their elder brother Hassan Khan alongwith his son Shakir reached there for sharing out the trees.

The three brothers indulged in exchange of harsh words following which the elder brother, Hassan Khan resorted to indiscriminate firing at his younger brothers.

As a result both the younger brothers, Wilayat Khan and Imroz Khan were killed on the scene. The elder brother, Hassan Khan escaped the scene after committing the double murder.

The local people showed great displeasure over the incident as some of them said both the murdered brothers were much sincere and supportive and their murder on a petty issue during the holy month of Ramazan was extremely deploring.

