Man Kills WhatsApp Group Admin Over Removal From Group
Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 03:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) In a despicable incident here on Saturday, a man shot dead a WhatsApp group admin for removing his name from the group.
According to police, the incident took place in Regi Sufaid Sang area where the accused, enraged over his removal from the group, opened fire on the admin, resulting in his instant death.
A case has been registered regarding the murder, and initial investigations reveal that the dispute began after the suspect was removed from the group.
Police said both the parties were heading for reconciliation, however, the accused ambushed the victim and shot him dead.
Police have launched an investigation into the incident.
Recent Stories
China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high
Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023
Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek
Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..
QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025
UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forces
Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN
TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chairman Senate refers non-implementation of production orders to privileges committee6 minutes ago
-
PU awards 10 PhD degrees6 minutes ago
-
Allama Iqbal open University celebrates Int. Women’s day6 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation campaign inaugurated in Police Training centre Dera6 minutes ago
-
Khairpur Need-Cum-Merit Scholarship Board Committee holds meeting6 minutes ago
-
DC visits Ramazan bazaars; checks price compliance6 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate commends women’s contributions on International Women’s Day6 minutes ago
-
Romina calls for gender equality to achieve sustainable, green future on International Women's Day6 minutes ago
-
Police encounter leads to arrest of notorious Dacoit in Sukkur6 minutes ago
-
Man kills WhatsApp group admin over removal from group6 minutes ago
-
Mohabat Khan Mosque: An icon of Islamic architecture attracts thousands of worshipers in Ramazan16 minutes ago
-
Senate unanimously passes resolution for gender equality, women’s empowerment16 minutes ago