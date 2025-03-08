Man kills WhatsApp group admin over removal from group

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) In a despicable incident here on Saturday, a man shot dead a WhatsApp group admin for removing his name from the group.

According to police, the incident took place in Regi Sufaid Sang area where the accused, enraged over his removal from the group, opened fire on the admin, resulting in his instant death.

A case has been registered regarding the murder, and initial investigations reveal that the dispute began after the suspect was removed from the group.

Police said both the parties were heading for reconciliation, however, the accused ambushed the victim and shot him dead.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.