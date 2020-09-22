Man kills wife

(@FahadShabbir)

OKARA, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :-:A man clubbed his wife to death over domestic dispute, in the jurisdiction of Depalpur police station on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place at Faridkot locality where Qamar Shah killed his wife Nazia Bibi by hitting club in her head.

Later, the accused fled the scene.

The police have shifted the body to hospital for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.