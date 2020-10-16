Man Kills Wife
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 11:10 AM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :A man shot dead his wife over domestic issue here in Aulakh Utarr,Khadian.
Police said on Friday that Shabbir r/o Aulakh Utaar had an altercation with his wife Kausar Bibi (40) over domestic affairs.
In a fit of rage, he opened fire at her and fled. Consequently,she died on the spot.
The deceased was a mother of five children.
Police shifted the body to DHQ hospital for autopsy.
Further investigation was underway.