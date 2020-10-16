Man kills wife

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :A man shot dead his wife over domestic issue here in Aulakh Utarr,Khadian.

Police said on Friday that Shabbir r/o Aulakh Utaar had an altercation with his wife Kausar Bibi (40) over domestic affairs.

In a fit of rage, he opened fire at her and fled. Consequently,she died on the spot.

The deceased was a mother of five children.

Police shifted the body to DHQ hospital for autopsy.

Further investigation was underway.