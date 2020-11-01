UrduPoint.com
Man Kills Wife

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 02:00 PM

Man kills wife

SIALKOT, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :-:A man stabbed his wife to death over a domestic dispute in Jhatokey village of Pasrur tehsil on Sunday.

According to police, Naheed Ahmed after an altercation killed his wife Shagufta Bibi with a blow of a sharp edged weapon in Jhatokey village.

The police have shifted the body to THQ hospital Pasrur for autopsy.

On the report of victim's mother, Phalora police have registered a case against the accused after arresting him.

