FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :A man killed his wife over a domestic dispute near here on Wednesday.

According to the police, accused Sajid of Bawa Chak, Sargodha Road, opened firing on his wife Nasreenand killed her on the spot.

The accused fled while the police started investigation.