SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :A woman was killed over domestic issues in Darya Khan Police limits on Tuesday.

The police said Gul Mir of village Chak 11 TDA had quarrelled with his wife Rehana Bibi over domestic affairs and gunned down her, and fled.

The body was handed over to the family after postmortem while the police registered a case againstthe accused.