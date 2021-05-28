Man kills wife

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :A man killed his wife over suspicion of illicit relations in the limits of Lundianwla police station.

According to police, accused Imdad Hussain of Chak No 644-GB, Lakarrwali was suspected that his wife Safia bibi had illicit relationship.

On the day of the incident, both exchanged harsh words and Imdad attacked with an axe, killing her on the spot. The woman was the mother of a child.

The accused managed to escape the scene.

Police concerned started investigation after shifting the body to a mortuary, THQ hospital.