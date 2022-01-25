UrduPoint.com

Man Kills Wife

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022 | 06:30 PM

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :A man killed his wife over land dispute, in the jurisdiction of Baseerpur police station.

Police said on Tuesday that Iram Bibi resident of Phulan Toli village, had a dispute with her husband Lal Shah over the transfer of 4 kanal agriculture land.

In a fit of rage, Lal Shah with the abetment of his brother strangled his wife Iram Bibi.

Baseerpur police sent the body to THQ hospital for postmortem.

The police have arrested the accused brothers after registering a case.

Investigation was underway.

