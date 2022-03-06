Man kills wife

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :A man shot dead his wife over a domestic dispute in the limits of Mureedwala police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson said on Sunday that Hira Bibi of Chak 202-GB Khiddarwala, exchanged harsh words with her spouse Abdur Rehman over a domestic matter.

The issue enraged the man who opened fire and killed his wife on the spot and fled.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.