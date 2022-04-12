UrduPoint.com

Man Kills Wife

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Man kills wife

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :A man allegedly killed his wife over some domestic dispute here in the area of Saddar police station.

According to police spokesman, accused Gulfam, resident of chak 225-RB Ahmad Nagar, allegedly strangulated his 25-year-old wife Anam Bibi after altercation over a domestic issue.

Later, the accused propagated that his wife died due to 'cardiac arrest', but the police on receiving complaint took the accused into its custody and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Died Wife Man Saddar

Recent Stories

Boy's body found from canal in faisalabad

Boy's body found from canal in faisalabad

9 minutes ago
 Profiteers fined with Rs 339,000

Profiteers fined with Rs 339,000

9 minutes ago
 At Least 20 People Killed in Flooding in South Afr ..

At Least 20 People Killed in Flooding in South Africa - Reports

9 minutes ago
 Three farmers injured over irrigation dispute

Three farmers injured over irrigation dispute

9 minutes ago
 French right-wing ex-president Sarkozy says will v ..

French right-wing ex-president Sarkozy says will vote for Macron

9 minutes ago
 As EU eyes stopping Russian gas imports, Israel se ..

As EU eyes stopping Russian gas imports, Israel sees an opening

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.