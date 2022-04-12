Man kills wife

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :A man allegedly killed his wife over some domestic dispute here in the area of Saddar police station.

According to police spokesman, accused Gulfam, resident of chak 225-RB Ahmad Nagar, allegedly strangulated his 25-year-old wife Anam Bibi after altercation over a domestic issue.

Later, the accused propagated that his wife died due to 'cardiac arrest', but the police on receiving complaint took the accused into its custody and started investigation.