Man kills wife

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :A man killed his wife over domestic dispute, in the limits of Lundianwala police station.

Police said on Tuesday that Samreen Bibi, resident of Chak No. 647-GB had reportedly exchanged harsh words with her spouse Muhammad Waqas over a domestic dispute which enraged the man.

In a fit of rage, Waqas along with his brother Adil and other relatives allegedly hit Samreenwith an iron rod and axe. She received critical injuries and died on the spot.

Police have registered a case against four accused and started investigation.