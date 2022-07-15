Man kills wife

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :A man killed his wife over some issues in Mitha Tiwana police limits on Friday.

A police spokesman said the incident occurred in Mitha Tiwana village where Farhat shot dead his wife Hajra Bibi, and fled.

The police handed over the body to the family after a postmortem.

Meanwhile, RPO Imran Mehmood took notice of the murder and sought a reportfrom the DPO Khushab.