Man Kills Wife
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2022 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :A man killed his wife over some issues in Mitha Tiwana police limits on Friday.
A police spokesman said the incident occurred in Mitha Tiwana village where Farhat shot dead his wife Hajra Bibi, and fled.
The police handed over the body to the family after a postmortem.
Meanwhile, RPO Imran Mehmood took notice of the murder and sought a reportfrom the DPO Khushab.