Man kills wife

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) A man shot dead his wife over a domestic dispute in Kur police limits

on Tuesday.

A police report said the couple had domestic issues for a long time. Today,

they exchanged hot words with each other and Allah Buksh opened firing at his wife

Assia Bibi, killing her on the spot and fled.

Police shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem and started investigation.