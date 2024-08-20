Man Kills Wife
Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2024 | 02:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) A man shot dead his wife over a domestic dispute in Kur police limits
on Tuesday.
A police report said the couple had domestic issues for a long time. Today,
they exchanged hot words with each other and Allah Buksh opened firing at his wife
Assia Bibi, killing her on the spot and fled.
Police shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem and started investigation.
