Man Kills Wife

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Man kills wife

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) A man shot dead his wife for unknown reasons in the area of Dijkot police station, on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman Zahid Lateef said that one Suleman of Ghausia Park Dijkot became enraged over unknown domestic reasons and opened fire at his wife Ammara (28).

As a result, the girl received serious injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.

