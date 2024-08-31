Man Kills Wife
Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2024 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) A man shot dead his wife for unknown reasons in the area of Dijkot police station, on Saturday.
Rescue 1122 spokesman Zahid Lateef said that one Suleman of Ghausia Park Dijkot became enraged over unknown domestic reasons and opened fire at his wife Ammara (28).
As a result, the girl received serious injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.
The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.
Recent Stories
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man held for harassing female guard on duty1 minute ago
-
Shafqat Shah expresses sorrow over losses in heavy rains, floods1 minute ago
-
Drug-pusher held with 25kg charas2 minutes ago
-
Indian-origin fake CIA agent Gaurav Srivastava under fire on defrauding Congressmen, traders: WSJ2 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests IESCO audit officials, recovers Rs 14.75 mln bribe money11 minutes ago
-
Special arrangements to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi finalized12 minutes ago
-
HCC organises certificate distribution ceremony at PU12 minutes ago
-
DC prepares new plan for enhancing water supply reservoirs capacity12 minutes ago
-
Conference on ‘Focus on Values in Public Sector Services’ held12 minutes ago
-
Teacher tortured by landlords in school12 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur receives rain22 minutes ago
-
Woman dies in road mishap22 minutes ago