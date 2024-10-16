Open Menu

Man Kills Wife

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Man kills wife

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) A man killed his wife over domestic issues here at Chak no.9 DTA Daryakhan on Wednesday.

Saddar police said that Rajab Ali exchanged harsh words with his wife Samina (33) over domestic issues.

In a fit of rage, he attacked with knife repeatedly,killing her on the spot.

Upon getting information,police reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Further investigation was under way.

