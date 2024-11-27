Man kills wife

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) An man allegedly killed his wife over character suspicion in Rodala Road

police limits on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said Yousuf with his brother hit his wife Abida with an axe and

killed her on the spot.

The police shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem and started investigation

after arresting the both accused, he added.