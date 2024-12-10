Man kills wife

(@FahadShabbir)

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) A man here on Monday killed his wife in Village Dobarge Virkan.

The police spokesman said the woman was identified as Shazia had three daughters and a son.

The body had been shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) for legal formalities, he added.

The police registered against the accused and started an investigation.

