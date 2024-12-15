Open Menu

Man Kills Wife

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2024 | 10:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) A man shot his wife dead over a domestic dispute in the Gujjarpura area, here on Sunday.

According to the police, 30-year-old Tooba, a mother of five children, was shot 8 times by her husband. The accused fled the scene after killing his wife, leaving the pistol in the house.

According to initial information, there were frequent domestic fights between the husband and wife.

The police said that the police reached the scene after receiving information and started investigation after collecting evidence from the scene. The body was shifted to the morgue for postmortem.

According to the police, the real motive for the murder would come out after arrest of the accused. The police are investigating various aspects and a police team has also been formed to arrest the accused.

