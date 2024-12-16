Man kills wife

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) A man here on Monday killed his wife, Shamim Akhter a mother of four children in Mahalla, Shaheenabad.

The police spokesman said that the woman exchanged some harsh word with her husband over domestic issues namely Saddam who was resident of Sheikupura.

As a result, the husband killed her on the spot. The police registered a case and started investigation.

