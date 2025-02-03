Man Kills Wife
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2025 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) A man shot dead his wife over a property dispute near here on Monday.
According to the police, the accused, Saifullah of Madina Colony, gunned down
his wife Rabia.
The police collected forensic evidence and shifted the body to a mortuary for
an autopsy.
The police registered a case and started investigation.
