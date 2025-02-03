Man kills wife

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) A man shot dead his wife over a property dispute near here on Monday.

According to the police, the accused, Saifullah of Madina Colony, gunned down

his wife Rabia.

The police collected forensic evidence and shifted the body to a mortuary for

an autopsy.

The police registered a case and started investigation.