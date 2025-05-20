Man Kills Wife
Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2025 | 06:50 PM
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) A woman was axed to death allegedly by her husband at 298-TDA, in Chobara police limits.
According to police sources, Yasir killed his wife following a domestic issue. The woman, identified as Nabila Bibi, was a mother of two. They had contracted love marriage six years ago.
