Man kills wife and son in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :A man killed his wife and son by firing and critically injured another son in a domestic dispute in the Tolanj area of Kohat district on Tuesday.

Police said an infuriated man resorted to firing and killing his wife and son over a domestic issue while his other son received critical bullet injuries.

Police shifted the dead and injured to the Divisional Headquarters Hospital where the condition of the injured was stated to be in danger.

Police said that the accused managed to escape from the spot but a case has been registered and an investigation has been started.