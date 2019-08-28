Man kills wife, boy in Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :A man allegedly killed his wife and a boy at his home in Marchongi area of tehsil Billitang here and managed to flee from crime spot, police said on Wednesday.

According to PRO Fazal Naeem the accused Noor Saeed along with his accomplice Ahmed Khan entered his house and started indiscriminate firing on his wife Humaira and a 17-year-old boy Amjad Khan killing the both on spot.

A team of Billitang Police Station rushed to crime scene and shifted the bodies to District Hospital for medico legal formalities.

Meanwhile police starting conducting raids to arrest the culprits.