UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Kills Wife, Boy In Kohat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 07:35 PM

Man kills wife, boy in Kohat

A man allegedly killed his wife and a boy at his home in Marchongi area of tehsil Billitang here and managed to flee from crime spot, police said on Wednesday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :A man allegedly killed his wife and a boy at his home in Marchongi area of tehsil Billitang here and managed to flee from crime spot, police said on Wednesday.

According to PRO Fazal Naeem the accused Noor Saeed along with his accomplice Ahmed Khan entered his house and started indiscriminate firing on his wife Humaira and a 17-year-old boy Amjad Khan killing the both on spot.

A team of Billitang Police Station rushed to crime scene and shifted the bodies to District Hospital for medico legal formalities.

Meanwhile police starting conducting raids to arrest the culprits.

Related Topics

Firing Police Police Station Wife Man From

Recent Stories

Karachiites foiled Indian conspiracies against Pak ..

3 minutes ago

KP Assembly expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

16 seconds ago

Russia Expects to Ship S-400 Missile Defense Syste ..

18 seconds ago

Three Children Killed in Afghanistan by Rocket Lau ..

20 seconds ago

UAE a regional pioneer in women&#039;s empowerment ..

51 minutes ago

US Prepared to Participate in Normandy Format Talk ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.