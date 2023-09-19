Man kills wife by drowning her in water drum

A mother of 7 children was allegedly killed by her husband over a domestic issue at their residence here on Tuesday in the limits of Rahuki police station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :A mother of 7 children was allegedly killed by her husband over a domestic issue at their residence here on Tuesday in the limits of Rahuki police station.

The police informed that the incident occurred in Rukhsana City housing scheme in Tando Haider.

According to the police, the arrested suspect Wakeel Kazi drowned his wife Ruskhsana in a water drum.

The police arrested the suspect and shifted the body to Liaquat University Hospital for postmortem.