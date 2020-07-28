UrduPoint.com
Man Kills Wife, Daughter

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 02:54 PM

Man kills wife, daughter

A man shot his wife and young daughter over domestic dispute at limits of Shah Jamal Police Station here before handing himself over to police concerned, rescuers said

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :A man shot his wife and young daughter over domestic dispute at limits of Shah Jamal Police Station here before handing himself over to police concerned, rescuers said.

Muhammad Tahir, 65, resident of Chandran Mor, Basti Nooran got motivated by extreme anger after indulging in heated debate with both of his wife named Zahida Parveen, 46, and daughter Munazza, 18, opened fire on them by his pistol.

It resulted in death of both mother and daughter on the spot.

Rescuers shifted the bodies to DHQ hospital for autopsy. Accused Tahir appeared to the police station to for his arrest for committing crime. Further investigation is underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

