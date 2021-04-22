UrduPoint.com
Man Kills Wife, Daughter Over Domestic Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 11:10 AM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :A man stabbed his wife and daughter to death while injured another daughter over domestic dispute here at Muslim Town Vehari on Thursday.

According to police sources, Ameen Jutt had dispute with his wife Kosar Bibi over some domestic issues.

The accused stabbed his wife Kosar Bibi and daughter Zunaira (22) to death with repeated blows of a sharp edged weapon. He also attacked and injured 17-year old daughter Ansa and escaped from the scene.

The police and rescue officials shifted the bodies and injured to the hospital.

Danewal police have registered the case and started the investigations into the incident.

