Man kills wife, father-in-law

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :A man allegedly murdered his wife and father-in-law over domestic issues in Madina town police limits here on Friday.

Police said that accused Usman Masih entered his in-laws' home at chak 204-RB and opened indiscriminate fire.

Resultantly, Fiza, 23, wife of accused Usman and her father Shamoon Masih, 60, sustained serious bullet injuries. A team of Rescue 1122 rushed the spot and shifted the victims to Allied hospital but they succumbed to their injuries.

Police have collected forensic evidence from the scene and started an investigation.