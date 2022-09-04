Man kills wife for honour

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :A man shot dead his wife on suspicion of her character, in the limits of Roshanwala police station.

Police said here on Sunday that Muhammad Ali, resident of Chak No 256-RB Dhingan had suspicion that his wife Zainab Bibi (40) had illicit relations with a youth of the same locality.

In a fit of rage, Muhammad Ali shot his wife dead after altercation.

A case has been registered against the accused.