Man Kills Wife For Honour
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 02:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :A man stabbed his wife to death for honour, in the limits of Sadr police station.
Police said on Monday that Shahid Hussain, resident of Mohallah Humanyun Nagar Chak No.215-RB had suspicion on his wife Shabana Bibi (28) over illicit relations with a youth of the same locality.
After an altercation, Shahid silt the throat of his wife with a sharp edged weapon and she died on the spot. Later, the accused courted arrest to police.
The police shifted the corpse to mortuary for postmortem.
Further investigation was underway.