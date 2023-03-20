Man kills wife for honour

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :A man stabbed his wife to death for honour, in the limits of Sadr police station.

Police said on Monday that Shahid Hussain, resident of Mohallah Humanyun Nagar Chak No.215-RB had suspicion on his wife Shabana Bibi (28) over illicit relations with a youth of the same locality.

After an altercation, Shahid silt the throat of his wife with a sharp edged weapon and she died on the spot. Later, the accused courted arrest to police.

The police shifted the corpse to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.