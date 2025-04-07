Open Menu

Man Kills Wife For Honour

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Man kills wife for honour

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) A man killed his wife for honour, in Shahwala area near Kot Sultan on Monday.

According to police, Shahbaz Jhabeel had suspicion on his wife for having

illicit relations with Sabir.

In a fit of grudge, Shahbaz allegedly killed his wife

with repeated attacks of a club and later strangled her.

However, Kot Sultan police have arrested the accused and registered a case

against him.

Further investigation was underway.

