Man Kills Wife For Honour
Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 02:50 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) A man killed his wife for honour, in Shahwala area near Kot Sultan on Monday.
According to police, Shahbaz Jhabeel had suspicion on his wife for having
illicit relations with Sabir.
In a fit of grudge, Shahbaz allegedly killed his wife
with repeated attacks of a club and later strangled her.
However, Kot Sultan police have arrested the accused and registered a case
against him.
Further investigation was underway.
