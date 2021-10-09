UrduPoint.com

Man Kills Wife For Honour In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 01:36 PM

A man shot dead his wife for honour in Mela police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :A man shot dead his wife for honour in Mela police limits.

Police sources said on Saturday that Ashraf Ranjha r/o Kot Imrana village was suspected that his wife Talat Bibi (28) had illicit relations with his friend Sajid wattoo of same locality.

He had an altercation with his wife over the matter.

On the day of incident, accused Ashraf Ranjha had allegedly shot his wife dead and fled.

The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem.

Police registered a case against the accused.

