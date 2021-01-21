Man kills wife, four children

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :A man killed his wife and four children in cold blood for so-called 'honor' in the jurisdiction of Gujranwala Cantt Police Station, here on Thursday.

According to police, Imran resident of Dogranwala was suspicious about the character of his wife Fozia.

To which, first he murdered his wife then killed his four children, aged between 5 to 12 years, who woke up from their sleep and witnessed him killing their mother.

Police said that the victims were hit repeatedly by brick wrapped in a sack.

The Police arrested the accused Imran who confessed killing his wife and four children.