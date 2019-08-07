UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Kills Wife, Her Alleged Paramour In Kohistan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 12:19 PM

Man kills wife, her alleged paramour in Kohistan

A man shot dead his wife and her alleged paramour in the name of honour on Wednesday at Bateera in Kolai Palas Kohistan

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :A man shot dead his wife and her alleged paramour in the name of honour on Wednesday at Bateera in Kolai Palas Kohistan.

Local police said that one Shareef Ullah, resident of Bateera shot dead his wife and a man named Abdur Rasheed as the assassin doubted her wife for relation with him.

The killer managed to flee the scene after committing the crime.

Bateera police have registered a murder case against Shareef Ullah and started investigation.

After the postpartum Bateera police also shifted the bodies to their native town and handed over to their family.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Wife Man Kohistan Family

Recent Stories

Wajahat S. Khan is back with an in-depth investiga ..

13 minutes ago

Number of People Injured in Car Bomb Blast in Kabu ..

1 minute ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

1 minute ago

German industrial production erodes further in Jun ..

1 minute ago

Enough wheat stock available for GB

21 minutes ago

Militant Who Planned Terror Attack Neutralized in ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.