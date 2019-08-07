Man kills wife, her alleged paramour in Kohistan

A man shot dead his wife and her alleged paramour in the name of honour on Wednesday at Bateera in Kolai Palas Kohistan

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :A man shot dead his wife and her alleged paramour in the name of honour on Wednesday at Bateera in Kolai Palas Kohistan.

Local police said that one Shareef Ullah, resident of Bateera shot dead his wife and a man named Abdur Rasheed as the assassin doubted her wife for relation with him.

The killer managed to flee the scene after committing the crime.

Bateera police have registered a murder case against Shareef Ullah and started investigation.

After the postpartum Bateera police also shifted the bodies to their native town and handed over to their family.