Man kills wife, himself in Nilore area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :A man shot his wife dead and then killed himself in the area of Nilore police station on Friday after the exchange of heated arguments between them, police said.

According to details, 26-year-old Mirza Khan had altercation with his wife Khasita Gul in the morning.

Following which he shot her dead and later, killed himself.

The deceased Mirza was working at the farmhouse and used to live in its servant quarters with his family.

Police said further investigation is underway into the matter while their bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem.