UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Kills Wife In Dera Ghazi Khan

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

Man kills wife in Dera Ghazi Khan

A woman was allegedly killed by her husband and accomplices in village Chah Damray Wala in Kot Chutta, police said on Thursday

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ):A woman was allegedly killed by her husband and accomplices in village Chah Damray Wala in Kot Chutta, police said on Thursday.

The deceased woman Shabab Zahra's father told the police that his son-in-law Tahir Lashari, his father Manzoor Lashari and Yaqoob Lashari killed his daughter for a piece of land.

Complainant said his son-in-law told his nephew by phone that he had killed his wife and that her father should collect her body.

Complainant first thought it to be a joke but later went to her daughter's house and saw his son-in-law and another person carrying the body of his daughter covered in clothes on a motorcycle to dump it somewhere. After seeing him, the accused sped away leaving the body behind near the bank of a canal.

Kot Chutta police havev sent the body to hospital for postmortem and registered an FIR against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Wife Bank Women FIR

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

4 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

5 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

5 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

4 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

5 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.