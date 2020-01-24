Man kills wife in Dera Ghazi Khan

A woman was allegedly killed by her husband and accomplices in village Chah Damray Wala in Kot Chutta, police said on Thursday

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ):A woman was allegedly killed by her husband and accomplices in village Chah Damray Wala in Kot Chutta, police said on Thursday.

The deceased woman Shabab Zahra's father told the police that his son-in-law Tahir Lashari, his father Manzoor Lashari and Yaqoob Lashari killed his daughter for a piece of land.

Complainant said his son-in-law told his nephew by phone that he had killed his wife and that her father should collect her body.

Complainant first thought it to be a joke but later went to her daughter's house and saw his son-in-law and another person carrying the body of his daughter covered in clothes on a motorcycle to dump it somewhere. After seeing him, the accused sped away leaving the body behind near the bank of a canal.

Kot Chutta police havev sent the body to hospital for postmortem and registered an FIR against the accused.