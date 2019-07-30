UrduPoint.com
Man Kills Wife In Dipalpur

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 05:35 PM

Man kills wife in Dipalpur

A man killed his wife on domestic issues in the jurisdiction of Dipalpur police station here on Tuesday

DIPALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :A man killed his wife on domestic issues in the jurisdiction of Dipalpur police station here on Tuesday.

According to police, the man had develop some issues with his wife namely Sjida Bibi.

On Tuesday morning he exchanged harsh words with his wife and cut her throat with a sharp knife. After the incident, accused fled the scene.

Police rushed to the site and shifted the body to District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital.

District Police Officer (DPO) took the notice of the incident and made a special police squad to arrested the culprit and started further investigation.

