Man Kills Wife In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 04:48 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :A man strangled his wife over a domestic issue in Lundianwala police limits on Thursday.
A police spokesman said the wife of Ali Raza had exchanged harsh words with her spouseover a domestic dispute to which the accused killed her.
The police took the body into custody and started investigation.