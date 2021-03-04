man kills wife in faisalabad

A man strangled his wife over a domestic issue in Lundianwala police limits on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :A man strangled his wife over a domestic issue in Lundianwala police limits on Thursday.

A police spokesman said the wife of Ali Raza had exchanged harsh words with her spouseover a domestic dispute to which the accused killed her.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.