UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Kills Wife In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 04:48 PM

man kills wife in faisalabad

A man strangled his wife over a domestic issue in Lundianwala police limits on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :A man strangled his wife over a domestic issue in Lundianwala police limits on Thursday.

A police spokesman said the wife of Ali Raza had exchanged harsh words with her spouseover a domestic dispute to which the accused killed her.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Wife Man

Recent Stories

Bids to install street lights on city road to open ..

52 seconds ago

New studies suggest COVID-19 evolves naturally: Re ..

4 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi approves second phase of Sharjah ..

19 minutes ago

Bajaur rescue service 1122 tackles 265 emergencies ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan tops in providing low-priced petroleum pr ..

4 minutes ago

FC Barcelona loses EU bid to overturn state aid cl ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.