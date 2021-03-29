Man Kills Wife In Faisalabad
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 04:14 PM
A man strangled his wife for honour, in the precincts of Sadr police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :A man strangled his wife for honour, in the precincts of Sadr police station.
Police said on Monday that Sania (25) resident of Chak No.215-RB Naithari had illicit relations with a youth of the same locality.
Her husband Allah Ditta reprimanded her to mend her way but to no avail.
In a fit of rage, Allah Ditta strangled her when she was sleeping in the house.
The police have shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.
Further investigation was underway.